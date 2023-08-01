For Maruti Suzuki, market share continues to be a weak spot

It augurs well that Maruti has a robust order book of 355,000 vehicles as at June end. The orders for recently launched vehicles—Fronx, Jimny and Invicto—formed about 15% of order book. “The recent success of Grand Vitara (9,000-10,000 units per month) and the higher-than-expected order bookings for Invicto are a case in point; customers are considering Maruti’s products as “worthy contenders" even in the above ₹15 lakh segment, where few investors were so far doubting the company’s “right to win"," said analysts at HDFC Securities in a 1 August report.