At Maruti Suzuki, small cars are back in the driver’s seat
Summary
- Growth of small-car sales outpaced that of premium vehicles in December, and while it’s too early to tell if this will become a trend, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on any revival in demand for entry-level cars.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s sales volume update for December sprung a positive surprise on small, entry-level cars, which saw 29% year-on-year growth to 62,324 vehicles. This is much higher than the 21% year-on-year growth in the company’s utility vehicle (UV) sales even though the base for both segments was more or less the same. In the context of the ongoing trend towards UVs and other premium vehicles, the superior growth in small cars was entirely unexpected. If the trend continues, Maruti's stock could regain some of its lost momentum.