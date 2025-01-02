At Maruti Suzuki, small cars are back in the driver’s seat

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s sales volume update for December sprung a positive surprise on small, entry-level cars, which saw 29% year-on-year growth to 62,324 vehicles. This is much higher than the 21% year-on-year growth in the company’s utility vehicle (UV) sales even though the base for both segments was more or less the same. In the context of the ongoing trend towards UVs and other premium vehicles, the superior growth in small cars was entirely unexpected. If the trend continues, Maruti's stock could regain some of its lost momentum.