Maruti Suzuki banks on SUVs, CNG models to beat demand blues
Summary
- The automaker reported a 20% on-year drop in passenger car sales in the second quarter, but SUV sales rose 9%. Unlike its rivals, Maruti has no plans to launch new SUV models in FY25.
Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) variants of existing models are currently driving auto demand in India. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY25) results reflect this. The automaker reported a 20% on-year drop in passenger car sales in the quarter, but SUV sales rose 9%.