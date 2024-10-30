Maruti Suzuki banks on SUVs, CNG models to beat demand blues

“The sharp increase in discounting is hiding the strong mix benefit that Maruti Suzuki India enjoys on the back of higher CNG mix," said a report by BNP Paribas Securities India. “We see the roll out of more hybrid variants and launch of EV models as key medium- to long-term catalysts," it added. Maruti is optimistic that the growing CNG segment, which now accounts for about 33% of its total sales, will soothe its demand woes and spur growth.