Maruti Suzuki skids on margins in Q1
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd put up a weak show on the margin front in the June quarter (Q1FY23). It reported an Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin of 7.2%, significantly short of analysts’ estimates. For perspective, analysts at Reliance Securities expected this measure to be at 9%.
The gross margin at 25.4% was slightly below analysts’ expectations due to headwinds from higher commodity costs partly offset by favourable movement in the yen-rupee. Sequentially, employee expenses rose by 13% leading to the 190 basis points (bps) contraction in the Ebitda margin in Q1. One basis point is 0.01%. This comes after two consecutive quarters of rise in Ebitda margin.
Further, semiconductor shortage added to the woes as the automaker could not produce about 51,000 vehicles last quarter. Sales volumes dropped by 4% sequentially to 467,931 units.
However, the company took price hikes during the quarter which led to a 3.4% quarter-on-quarter rise in net realization per vehicle to ₹566,319.
Even so, this did not offer much respite on a Ebitda per vehicle basis, which declined by 17.8%, sequentially, owing to the above-mentioned reasons.
The semiconductor situation is expected to improve going ahead. “Production levels for the company are improving month-on-month as the chip issue is largely resolved. The company has addressed white spaces in its portfolio through the launch of Brezza and Grand Vitara. We expect entry-level demand momentum ahead of the festive season," said analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher in results first cut note.
True, the demand environment continues to be robust as evident from the pending customer orders of about 280,000 vehicles at the end of Q1. But note that this reflects underproduction to a certain extent.
With the easing of the chip shortage situation, the company can be expected to regain lost market share. Investors would do well to track this, given the high competitive intensity in the sport utility vehicle segment.
Investors can hardly complain, however. Recently, the Maruti Suzuki shares have seen some momentum on the back of excitement around their new launches. So far in CY2022, the shares are up by 16.6% vis-a-vis 12.7% appreciation in the Nifty Auto index.