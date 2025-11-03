Maruti bets on small-car boom after GST 2.0. But will it sustain?

The GST push can also augment Maruti’s multi-year premium pivot, as the company has lost ground amid the Indian car market shifting towards utility vehicles (UVs). The company’s market share has shrunk from 50% in FY19 to 41% in FY25 despite a 67% share in small cars. Responding to the changed market dynamics, Maruti has doubled the share of UVs in its revenue mix—from 18% in FY21 to 36% in H1 FY26. A rising share of exports—from 7% to 19%—has also picked up some of the slack from small cars. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Maruti to deliver 17.5% earnings CAGR from FY25-28, driven by new launches and strong export growth.