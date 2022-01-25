Maruti Suzuki stock climbs to new high after Q3 margin, profit beat estimates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maruti's relatively better sales volume that helped improve capacity utilization, lower sales promotion expenses and increase in selling prices were some of the positive factors that aided margin improvement in Q3
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s shares touched a new 52-week high of₹8625on Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange after the auto company released its December quarter results (Q3). The company has done well on many parameters. For one, Ebitda margin expanded by 250 basis points (bps) sequentially to 6.7% in Q3. In Q2, Maruti’s Ebitda margin stood at 4.2%
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s shares touched a new 52-week high of₹8625on Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange after the auto company released its December quarter results (Q3). The company has done well on many parameters. For one, Ebitda margin expanded by 250 basis points (bps) sequentially to 6.7% in Q3. In Q2, Maruti’s Ebitda margin stood at 4.2%
Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda); a key measure of profitability for companies. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Ebitda margin performance is a positive surprise in Q3 earnings. As such, cost cutting measures and price hikes were expected to propel Maruti's Ebitda margin sequentially. However, the extent of margin expansion is larger. For instance, analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities were expecting Ebitda margin to expand by 150bps in Q3 vis-à-vis Q2. “Q3 Ebitda margin of 6.7% was ahead of broader expectations of 5.8-6% led by positive operating leverage, price hikes and cost reduction efforts. This was partially offset by higher advertisement expenses," said analysts from Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities in a first cut note.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Maruti, relatively better sales volume that helped improve capacity utilization, lower sales promotion expenses and increase in selling prices were some of the positive factors that aided margin improvement in Q3.
While Maruti’s revenues rose 13% quarter-on-quarter to ₹23246 crore, this is more or less in keeping with Street estimates. The company’s average selling price rose 1.3% sequentially whereas volumes rose 13.5%. Note that Maruti’s non-operating income declined year-on-year as well as quarter-on-quarter.
Even so, better operating profit performance helped the company exceed expectations at the net profit level. Maruti’s net profit in Q3 came in at ₹1011 crore. For perspective: Bloomberg poll of analysts had estimated Maruti's net profit at Rs913 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What is more, Maruti’s commentary on demand seems upbeat. Further, the order book appears promising. Maruti said in its press release, “There was no lack of demand as the company had more than 240,000 pending customer orders at the end of the quarter. Though still unpredictable, the electronics supply situation is improving gradually. The company hopes to increase production in Q4, though it would not reach full capacity."
Investors are visibly thrilled, evident from the more than 6% gain in Maruti's shares on Tuesday, a day when the Nifty50 index was up about 0.5%.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!