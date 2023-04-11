Road clearer for Maruti in FY24?1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 09:30 PM IST
The launch of sport utility vehicles (SUVs)— Grand Vitara and new Brezza—too did not do enough to increase the company’s passenger vehicle (PV) market share in FY23.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s fight to recoup market share has been a struggle. In fact, the launch of sport utility vehicles (SUVs)— Grand Vitara and new Brezza—too did not do enough to increase the company’s passenger vehicle (PV) market share in FY23. Recall that the automaker’s weak presence in the SUV segment had weighed heavily on its market share, which had dropped sharply to 43% in FY22 from 48% in FY21.
