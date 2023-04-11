Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s fight to recoup market share has been a struggle. In fact, the launch of sport utility vehicles (SUVs)— Grand Vitara and new Brezza—too did not do enough to increase the company’s passenger vehicle (PV) market share in FY23. Recall that the automaker’s weak presence in the SUV segment had weighed heavily on its market share, which had dropped sharply to 43% in FY22 from 48% in FY21.

The new SUV launches are yet to move the needle in a big way for Maruti. “Although the launch of Grand Vitara and upgraded Brezza were successful, it had no significant impact on Maruti Suzuki’s recovery of domestic passenger vehicle market share," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 10 April.

One reason for the lack of meaningful improvement in Maruti’s market share could be the competitive intensity. Peers Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd have a strong foothold in the SUV segment. Adding to the woes for Maruti is the muted demand in the entry-level segment, which forms the largest share of its total volume. In FY23, the mini and compact segment contributed 68% to total domestic wholesale PV volume.

In this backdrop, as the chart alongside shows, Maruti’s PV market share through the quarters of FY23 rose by just 100 basis points to 41.6% in the March quarter (Q4FY23).

But it augurs well that the share of utility vehicles is on the rise from 15% in FY19 to almost 23% in FY23. Further, the upcoming SUV launches—Fronx and Jimny would aid volume growth. “Maruti’s market share is expected to see a notable recovery from Q1FY24 onwards post the commencement of deliveries of Fronx and Jimny and aided by a strong response to new Brezza and Grand Vitara," said Aniket Mhatre, analyst at HDFC Securities. “However, its target to go back to 50% market share, is likely to take much longer."

Eventually, the rising share of SUVs would have a positive bearing on Maruti’s average selling price. Also, the improved mix would lead to better margin.

There is another lever for Maruti’s market share recovery. The shift to Bharat Stage-VI, phase 2 norms effective April 2023 has prompted many automakers to exit the small diesel engines in the compact car and sedan segment. The new emission norms have led to a substantial rise in costs for mid-sized diesel engines, point out Motilal Oswal analysts. They added, “Maruti Suzuki’s compressed natural gas and strong hybrid portfolio should benefit from the resultant impact on diesel portfolio of competitors." Note that Maruti had discontinued production of diesel models ahead of the adoption of Bharat Stage-VI emission standards in April 2020.

Meanwhile, Maruti is set to report its Q4 results on 26 April. Analysts expect the automaker to see year-on-year and sequential expansion in its Ebitda margin. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. This is owing to factors such as lower raw material costs and operating leverage. Total Q4 volume was up by 5% y-o-y and 10.5% sequentially.

While FY24 can be a year of decent recovery for Maruti’s market share, the risk is that the momentum in the overall PV industry is slowly moderating on the back of factors such as waning pent-up demand and rising interest rates. As such, the automaker’s shares are down by about 11% from their 52-week highs of ₹9,769 apiece seen in October. The stock trades at nearly 24 times its FY24 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data. Recovery in market share would be a key trigger for investors in the stock.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vineetha Sampath Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism. Read more from this author

