Road clearer for Maruti in FY24?

While FY24 can be a year of decent recovery for Maruti’s market share, the risk is that the momentum in the overall PV industry is slowly moderating on the back of factors such as waning pent-up demand and rising interest rates. As such, the automaker’s shares are down by about 11% from their 52-week highs of ₹9,769 apiece seen in October. The stock trades at nearly 24 times its FY24 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data. Recovery in market share would be a key trigger for investors in the stock.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}