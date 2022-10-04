Maruti Suzuki to gain from many tailwinds; Edelweiss upgrades rating

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is set to benefit from various factors in the coming quarters, including robust demand conditions, easing of commodity prices and a weaker yen. Plus, there are new launches in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment where demand has been staging a rise. Such products have been plugging gaps in the automaker’s portfolio. Against this backdrop, Edelweiss Securities has upgraded the rating on the Maruti stock from Hold to Buy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}