Higher costs to slow down Maruti’s drive

It remains to be seen if margins can remain at these levels given the cost pressures. “Exports have supported Maruti Suzuki’s margins and, as such, increasing the share of exports would be key going ahead," said Varun Baxi, analyst, Nirmal Bang Equities. Maruti’s exports in FY22 accounted for 14% of total volumes compared to 7% in FY21. The company’s total volume stood at 1,652,653 units in FY22.