Maruti’s race for market leadership hits a speed bump2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 12:46 AM IST
- As the share of SUVs increase in the portfolio, there is potential for Maruti Suzuki’s product mix to improve
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is betting on launches focused on sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to regain lost market share in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment. The automaker’s weak presence in SUVs has weighed on its market share, which fell to 43% in FY22 from 48% in FY21. Maruti primarily operates in the entry level PV segment, which bore the brunt of subdued demand and elevated inflation. The semiconductor shortage made matters worse.