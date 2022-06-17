Maruti’s race for market leadership hits a speed bump

Further, supply side constraints are easing. The shortage of electronic components had only a small impact on production in May when the company reported a 2% sequential rise in domestic PV sales volumes to 124,474 units. On the margin front, softening in costs of commodities such as steel, aluminium, and precious metals offer some respite. Also, the favourable movement in yen-rupee is likely to provide a cushion to margins as sourcing costs reduce. In FY22, the company clocked a standalone Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin of 6.5%, a multi-year low.