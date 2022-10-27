Dabur ups the spice, but that’s not appetizing enough

However, margin headwinds continue to persist for Dabur. It expects inflation in Q3 to be 6% year-on-year (y-o-y). Price hikes would aid growth, which could mean better margins sequentially. Y-o-y, the drop in gross margin is likely to be relatively small. In Q2, gross margin fell sharply by almost 350 basis points (bps) y-o-y to 45.4%. One basis point is 0.01%. This is despite flow-through of price increases and additional hikes taken during Q2.