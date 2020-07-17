Matrimonial vertical shows resilience but Info Edge’s prospects challenging

Besides, the real estate segment is the weak spot. The steep 71% fall in Info Edge’s real-estate listings shows the deep impact on business in the sector. The business brought about 17% to billings in the corresponding year-ago period has now shrunk this year, contributing just about 9% to Q1 billings. The dip in business could continue for a while as enquiries in the real estate sector have slowed to a crawl. A recovery may be likely in the fourth quarter this year.