MUMBAI: Axis Bank’s plan to purchase stake in Max Life Insurance Ltd has been a critical event for parent Max Financial Services Ltd, in terms of getting a valuation boost.

The fact that the private sector lender is now looking at a lower stake purchase of 17% than the originally envisaged 29% hasn’t dampened investor sentiment. In fact, shares of Max Financial Services had surged over 14% at the time of writing this piece.

Investors are relieved that both parties are willing to make changes to the deal structure, after having a dialogue with regulators. "We understand that the companies are fairly committed to the deal, which is most critical for Max Life to ensure partnership with its largest distribution partner... Closure of deal and longevity are key to Max's earnings visibility and a valuation rerating," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd wrote in a note.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said, "With Axis Bank acquiring a lower than expected ownership in Max Life, minority holders of Max Financial would remain at an advantage as a major stake of the pure life insurance business will fall in their kitty. This appears to be a positive development and should lift the overhang on the stock."

As per the original deal, Axis Bank was to buy 29% stake in the insurance company, taking its total shareholding to 30%. The lender could influence governance at the insurer with the right to appoint directors on the board. Parent Max Financial Services was to hold the remaining 70% in the life insurer. The other major stakeholder Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance that holds 25.5% stake would swap shares of the insurance company with shares of Max Financial Services. The second leg of the deal was the listing of the insurance company by merging the parent into it. However, this part could run into trouble with the insurance sector’s regulations, and is likely to have been removed, as highlighted in a Mint story.

That said, for now, the bank is all set to pick up 17% of the insurance company. Axis Bank brings about 50-60% of Max Life Insurance’s business through its bancassurance partnership. Of course, the focus now shifts on the price, and the financial details are yet to be provided by both the parties. The original deal envisaged a cash consideration, but this could change.

At Monday's stock price of Max Financial, Max Life Insurance had an implied valuation at 1.7 times its estimated embedded value for FY21, according to Jefferies. With the 14% jump, the valuation would now be higher. But it is still far lower than its larger peers such as SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance or even ICICI Prudential Life Insurance that trade at 3-6 times their estimated embedded value.

"Clarity on this (Axis) tie-up and its longevity will be key to rerating," say Jefferies’ analysts.

