Max Financial gets rerated, as Axis Bank-Max Life deal all set to fructify

As per the original deal, Axis Bank was to buy 29% stake in the insurance company, taking its total shareholding to 30%. The lender could influence governance at the insurer with the right to appoint directors on the board. Parent Max Financial Services was to hold the remaining 70% in the life insurer. The other major stakeholder Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance that holds 25.5% stake would swap shares of the insurance company with shares of Max Financial Services. The second leg of the deal was the listing of the insurance company by merging the parent into it. However, this part could run into trouble with the insurance sector’s regulations, and is likely to have been removed, as highlighted in a Mint story.