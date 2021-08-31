Max Healthcare’s shares have investors’ attention after new deal announcement

“The acquisition makes Max Saket contiguous, which will turn into a 2,300-bed hospital complex once fully developed. With current operations fully optimized, a key challenge for Max is to find ways to deploy capital efficiently. We believe this expansion offers Max a great opportunity to deploy capital in an efficient manner," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 29 August. Further, a larger hospital can host more departments, offering a more comprehensive care solution for patients.