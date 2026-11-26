Max Healthcare Institute's stock has staged a sharp recovery, gaining around 30% in a month. The rally follows a steep fall since September, when the Supreme Court raised concerns over inflation in anti-cancer drugs. Soon after, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority capped trade margins at 30% on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs.
Effective 9 November, the move is expected to reduce prices of several medicines by as much as 70%. Moreover, as per a Mint report, similar caps are being considered for other high-cost and essential drugs, including antibiotics, diabetes and heart medicines, and biologics.