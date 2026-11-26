Max Healthcare Institute's stock has staged a sharp recovery, gaining around 30% in a month. The rally follows a steep fall since September, when the Supreme Court raised concerns over inflation in anti-cancer drugs. Soon after, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority capped trade margins at 30% on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs.
Max Healthcare Institute's stock has staged a sharp recovery, gaining around 30% in a month. The rally follows a steep fall since September, when the Supreme Court raised concerns over inflation in anti-cancer drugs. Soon after, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority capped trade margins at 30% on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs.
Effective 9 November, the move is expected to reduce prices of several medicines by as much as 70%. Moreover, as per a Mint report, similar caps are being considered for other high-cost and essential drugs, including antibiotics, diabetes and heart medicines, and biologics.
Effective 9 November, the move is expected to reduce prices of several medicines by as much as 70%. Moreover, as per a Mint report, similar caps are being considered for other high-cost and essential drugs, including antibiotics, diabetes and heart medicines, and biologics.
Even so, the stock's recovery suggests investors are reassessing the potential earnings damage amid improving capacity utilisation and expectations of stronger growth. Still, Max's relatively high exposure to oncology and government-sponsored healthcare schemes makes it more vulnerable to regulatory changes than peers.
Oncology exposure
Oncology contributed 22% of Max's inpatient revenue, a key revenue source for hospitals, in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27), down from 26% a year ago. However, only 30% of its oncology revenue comes from chemotherapy drugs, some of which are affected by the new restrictions.
Moreover, with hospitals expected to raise prices of other services, the net impact on earnings may be lower than initially feared. “Factoring in lower Onco revenues and likely implementation of price caps on Onco drugs, we marginally trim our Ebitda estimates by 3% each for FY27/28E,” said a report by Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.
But oncology is not Max's only regulatory vulnerability. Its relatively higher exposure to government-sponsored patients has been a double-edged sword.
Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) package rates were revised upwards in October 2025, after years of stagnation. However, reimbursement rates for select high-value chemotherapy and immunotherapy drugs were capped at 70% of MRP. The former brought in ₹200 crore in gains for Max. But the latter led to the discontinuation of select chemotherapy drugs for institutional patients, offsetting half of those gains.
Max has been reducing its CGHS exposure. The institutional share of revenue dropped to 18.4% in the September quarter (Q2FY27), from 21.5% a year earlier. The company has also de-empanelled its BLK-Max and Shalimar Bagh hospitals from government schemes to improve its payor mix.
Growth momentum
Notwithstanding the pressure on its oncology business, Max's revenue and Ebitda increased 18% year-on-year each in Q2FY27 to around ₹3,050 crore and ₹800 crore, respectively. Ex-oncology, gross network revenue grew 25%. Occupancy remained steady at 77%, despite the addition of beds. Average revenue per occupied bed rose 8% to ₹2.31 lakh. International patient revenue grew 33%, further aiding growth.
Max added 758 beds over the past year, taking its operational capacity to 5,518. Another 1,400 beds are expected to be added over the next year. Capex worth ₹415 crore has been approved for brownfield expansion at Noida, Vaishali and BLK-Max over the next 18-24 months.
Encouragingly, the recently commissioned Max Smart, Max Mohali and Nanavati-Max achieved Ebitda break-even within three months. Last week, Macquarie upgraded Max to Outperform with a target price of ₹1,450, reflecting expectations that the initial profitability drag from capacity expansion is already priced in.
But Q3 earnings are seasonally weaker across the industry, even as Max is coming off last year's low base. Also worth watching are competition from Apollo, Fortis and Medanta, as well as the threat of further regulatory intervention.