Shares of Max Financial Services Ltd have been on an upswing since April and have outperformed peers such as HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd and even the broader Nifty. The June quarter metrics of its subsidiary Max Life Insurance were mixed, but the outlook provided by the management seems to provide succour to investors.

Max Life Insurance reported a 32% year-on-year increase in business based on annualised premium equivalent (APE) as its partnership with Axis Bank ensured a boost to product sales. Axis Bank branches contributed 63% of the total business during the quarter even as proprietary distribution channels suffered due to the regional lockdowns triggered by the second wave. Indeed, the effect of the restrictions was visible on business growth too. Year-on-year metrics offer an optical lift because of the low base as the first quarter last year was mostly under a total lockdown. Max Life’s APE showed a 54% sequential drop, a fallout of the second wave and seasonality. Nevertheless the life insurer managed to keep market share it had gained in March quarter intact at 11%. The management has indicated that a surge in its online channels sales, focus on annuities and robust growth in individual protection plans should help growth.

Claims shot up and were 1.3 times those seen at the peak last year in the wake of the pandemic. The life insurer paid out Rs236 crore as claims which were four times the covid claims of FY21, point out analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd. But all life insurers have seen a surge in claims and Max Life is not an outlier. Moreover, the insurer has a reserve provision that adequately covers the rise in claims. But analysts believe that the potential third wave makes the outlook uncertain over claims.

While higher claims were offset by reserves, Max Life’s value of new business (VNB) growth missed market expectations. A rise in costs and change in product mix was behind this. VNB margin too slipped sequentially to 19.7%. The management has sounded optimistic on margins going ahead and believes that business growth will bounce back. Needless to say, Axis Bank continues to drive growth for the company. “We estimate a 21% APE CAGR over FY21–23, with the VNB margin remaining stable at 26% in FY23," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd wrote in a note.

After the 25% gains since April, shares trade at roughly three times estimated embedded value for FY22. This is similar to peer HDFC Life Insurance but higher than SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, the largest private sector life insurer.

