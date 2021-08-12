Max Life’s Q1 metrics mixed but outlook keeps investors interested

Max Life Insurance reported a 32% year-on-year increase in business based on annualised premium equivalent (APE) as its partnership with Axis Bank ensured a boost to product sales. Axis Bank branches contributed 63% of the total business during the quarter even as proprietary distribution channels suffered due to the regional lockdowns triggered by the second wave. Indeed, the effect of the restrictions was visible on business growth too. Year-on-year metrics offer an optical lift because of the low base as the first quarter last year was mostly under a total lockdown. Max Life’s APE showed a 54% sequential drop, a fallout of the second wave and seasonality. Nevertheless the life insurer managed to keep market share it had gained in March quarter intact at 11%. The management has indicated that a surge in its online channels sales, focus on annuities and robust growth in individual protection plans should help growth.

