Mazagon Dock investors should not get swayed by narrative and newsflow

Management has guided for about 10% growth in revenue for FY26, which comes to about ₹12,500 crore and PBT of ₹2,000 crore based on the margin guidance. After accounting for corporate tax at 25%, net profit after tax should be about ₹1,500 crore. But it must be noted that Mazagon’s PBT margins for FY25 and FY24 are in the range of 23-24%, far above the guidance of 15%. So, it is likely that the company may well report higher margins in FY26, too.