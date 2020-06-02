MCX’s growth may slow as trading volumes decelerate

MUMBAI: MCX’s March quarter numbers, though decent, fell a tad short of analysts’ estimates. With the reduction in exchange timings, traded volume declined in April and May. Hence, given that shares have jumped about 20% in the past month, further gains in stock prices may be capped.

MCX’s revenues were up nearly 33% year-on-year in Q4 as the company saw an increase in trading in gold, silver, nickel and crude. The growth in earnings before interest and tax was also in sync with analysts' estimate, after adjusting for one-off expenses. The growth in the average daily turnover is also encouraging with an overall growth of 44%, driven by precious metals. Note that there was a dip in volumes in March on account of reduction in trading hours.

But while that did not affect the fourth quarter much, the impact of truncated trading hours was evident in April. Barring gold, all other commodities witnessed a decline in traded value in April. In May, excluding precious metals and nickel, growth in trading volumes in other commodities has declined.

The sharp volatility in international crude oil prices saw MCX increase its margins requirement. That's a reason why trading in crude could be muted in FY21. “Volume recovery was witnessed in May-20, but it’s still 35% below the 4Q level. Crude (45.4% of vol. in FY20) is impacted due to the high margin requirement (100%), extreme volatility, and negative settlement price. We don’t see crude volume reaching the previous level in FY21E," said analysts at HDFC Securities in a note to clients.

Besides, trading volumes growth is expected to be slower due to reduced timings even as agri and base metal trading has been below average “Stepping into FY21, initial ADTV (average daily trading volume) trend has been soft due to restricted exchange time on account of COVID-19—needs to be monitored. Structural growth levers - options trading, institutional participation, introduction of intangibles - are still in the slow lane," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

The management has noted that while things are heading to normalcy, it’s difficult to predict when things will come back to pre-covid levels. For now, a focus on cost reduction will aid in shoring up margins in FY21. Another risk for the company is the increased concentration risk in gold trading during these times.

Besides, the stock’s recent rise has also raised its valuations significantly. At a price-earnings multiple of 28 times earnings, the stock growth seems to face headwinds as drivers to growth appear to be decelerating.

