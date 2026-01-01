MCX stock and the bullion boom: How much upside is really left?

That momentum is visible in MCX’s transaction revenue. In Q2, the exchange earned ₹114 crore from futures and ₹223 crore from options, taking total transaction charges to ₹337 crore, largely flat sequentially. What changed meaningfully was the revenue mix, which tilted in favour of bullion trading from energy trading. Energy trading’s share of transaction charges fell from 64% in Q1 to 57% in Q2, while bullion’s contribution rose from 36% to 43%. The shift reflects both an absolute decline in energy turnover and a rise in bullion turnover. Turnover here refers to the sum of value of futures trading plus premium value of options.