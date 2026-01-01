MCX stock and the bullion boom: How much upside is really left?

Just as the surge in gold and silver prices has caught many by surprise, so too has the rally in Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), whose stock scaled an all-time high of ₹11,219 on Monday. The exchange’s five-for-one stock split will take effect on 2 January, lowering the share price mechanically, but not the valuation. That has already expanded sharply, with MCX shares rising nearly 80% in 2025.