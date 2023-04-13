MD re-appointment done. What is next for AU Small Finance Bank from here?2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:10 PM IST
- In the face of increasing competition and rising cost of funds for lenders, NIM needs close tracking
The re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) has come as a breather for investors in AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. Shares of AU Small Finance Bank have rallied 15% on the National Stock Exchange so far on Thursday. Prior to this surge, the stock had fallen 21% from its 52-week high of ₹732.9 seen in April last year, primarily because of the lack of clarity on tenure extension.
