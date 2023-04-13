The re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) has come as a breather for investors in AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. Shares of AU Small Finance Bank have rallied 15% on the National Stock Exchange so far on Thursday. Prior to this surge, the stock had fallen 21% from its 52-week high of ₹732.9 seen in April last year, primarily because of the lack of clarity on tenure extension.

The cheer is understandable given that re-appointments in some other banks have led to concerns among investors.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the extension of Agrawal’s tenure for a period of three years. The regulator also approved the extension of wholetime director Uttam Tibrewal's tenure for three years. The extensions will be effective 19 April.

“In the context of the 2-year renewals granted by the RBI in the case of a few other banks, the three-year renewal granted in this case is definitely a positive outcome," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report.

With this, a key overhang for the stock is out of the way and focus is likely to shift to the bank’s operations.

And there is some good news on that front as well. Over the past few quarters, the bank has been delivering healthy performance with steady growth in loans and stable net interest margin (NIM).

The bank's March quarter provisional business update points to robust performance in Q4FY23. It reported a 26% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its advances, likely aided by traction across segments. The bank’s good asset quality metrics is also another positive. “AUBANK has been reporting healthy collection efficiency (upwards of 100%) for the past few quarters, with the bank indicating stronger trends in Q4FY23 as well," said the analysts from Motilal Oswal in a report. As of December 2022, gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA ratios stood at 1.8% and 0.5%, respectively. The bank also reported 32% y-o-y growth in its deposits.

But in the face of increasing competition and rising cost of funds for lenders, NIM needs close tracking. According to the bank’s operational update, the uptick in funding cost with marginal increase in disbursement yields is likely to have some marginal impact on spreads. That said, the bank would continue to prioritize risk-adjusted yields and calibrated growth, added the statement.