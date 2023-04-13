MD re-appointment done. What is next for AU Small Finance Bank from here?

The bank's March quarter provisional business update points to robust performance in Q4FY23. It reported a 26% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its advances, likely aided by traction across segments. The bank’s good asset quality metrics is also another positive. “AUBANK has been reporting healthy collection efficiency (upwards of 100%) for the past few quarters, with the bank indicating stronger trends in Q4FY23 as well," said the analysts from Motilal Oswal in a report. As of December 2022, gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA ratios stood at 1.8% and 0.5%, respectively. The bank also reported 32% y-o-y growth in its deposits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}