Falling imports can get MDF firms out of woods, but it will be slow grind
Summary
India's stricter quality control on MDF wood imports is benefiting domestic firms. However, competition from unorganized firms and overcapacity issues continue to pressure margins despite anticipated demand growth.
India’s implementation of stricter quality control rules to curb imports of medium-density fibreboard (MDF) is yielding results, clearing room for growth for domestic wood panel companies.
