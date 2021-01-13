Meaningful recovery in oil realizations key for ONGC’s earnings growth

Meanwhile, gas sales and prices also remain under pressure for ONGC. Natural gas sales volumes are to decline 3% year-on-year (YoY) to 4.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) during the December quarter (as per Kotak Institutional Equities estimates) reflecting lower production in the recent months. The earlier expectations of rising gas production boosting earnings growth have been dashed, with delay in demand and production ramp-up due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, gas prices are also under pressure. Domestic gas prices had been cut by 25% for the second half of FY21 looking at weak international prices. The same will only be reviewed at the end of March despite some uptick in spot gas prices being seen currently. Hence, gas segment contributions in the near-term may not provide a meaningful upside to earnings.