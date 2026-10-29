Meesho's margins shine, but risks keep investors wary

Ananya Roy
2 min read29 Oct 2026, 01:22 PM IST
logo
Meesho reiterated its target of 25% annual NMV growth through FY31 as transacting users reached 284 million.(REUTERS)
Summary
Meesho narrowed its Q2 loss as operating leverage lifted margins, but elevated marketing costs, intensifying competition and pressure on value-conscious consumers could test its growth and profitability targets.

Meesho Ltd's September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings showed operating leverage at work, even as competition and a potential demand slowdown kept investors cautious. The stock fell 0.5% on Thursday.

Operating revenue grew 34% year-on-year to 4,132 crore, while net loss narrowed to 132 crore from 411 crore. Net merchandise value (NMV) rose 23% year-on-year to 12,911 crore, and growth was even higher at 33% when measured over the 90 days before Dussehra this year and last year. Meesho’s mega blockbuster sale, which fell in Q2 last year, has shifted to Q3 this year.

Margin improvement

Contribution margin rose to 6% of NMV, from 4.6% in Q1 and 3.3% a year ago. Of Meesho’s two primary margin levers, logistics and advertising, logistics efficiencies drove the Q2 improvement. Deliveries were 15% faster year-on-year on higher network density, while AI helped reduce fraudulent orders, delivery re-attempts, cancellations and returns.

The challenge is that any savings in logistics costs are eventually passed on. Management has also cautioned against extrapolating Q2’s contribution margin over the near term, even as its medium-term target stands at 8-8.5%.

Meesho reaffirmed its guidance for 25% CAGR in NMV through FY31. Its expanding user base lends credence to this goal. Annual transacting users grew 21% to 284 million. First-time buyers rose 16% sequentially, but this was supported by higher marketing and promotional expenses, which increased to 2.9% of NMV from 2.1% in the previous quarter. Growth spending should normalize after the festive season.

Also Read | Meesho wants its small sellers to graduate from merchants to brands

Competition challenge

Competition could, however, keep costs elevated, particularly as AI potentially narrows the logistics moat Meesho enjoys. The company highlighted how AI data science agents have reduced the time required to take a model to live testing from 17 days to three days.

Meesho’s newer initiatives, including financial services, grocery and AI services, contributed just 0.3% of revenue, but their Ebitda loss widened to 41.6 crore in Q2FY27 from 13.5 crore in Q2FY26, against consolidated adjusted Ebitda (adjusted for ESOPs) of 172 crore.

Management also highlighted risks from the West Asia war, which could keep raw material and fuel prices elevated while putting household budgets under pressure. For Meesho’s value-conscious customer base, this could become material if the conflict persists longer.

JM Financial’s estimates value the stock at adjusted Ebitda multiples of about 60x for FY29 and 30x for FY30, among the highest in its internet coverage. That leaves little room for earnings or growth to disappoint.

Also Read | Meesho to sharpen AI focus as voice search, recommendation tool lift user base

About the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.