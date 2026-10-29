Meesho's margins shine, but risks keep investors wary

Meesho Ltd's September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings showed operating leverage at work, even as competition and a potential demand slowdown kept investors cautious. The stock fell 0.5% on Thursday.
Operating revenue grew 34% year-on-year to ₹4,132 crore, while net loss narrowed to ₹132 crore from ₹411 crore. Net merchandise value (NMV) rose 23% year-on-year to ₹12,911 crore, and growth was even higher at 33% when measured over the 90 days before Dussehra this year and last year. Meesho’s mega blockbuster sale, which fell in Q2 last year, has shifted to Q3 this year.