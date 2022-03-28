Merger with PVR takes Inox Leisure’s shares above pre-covid highs

The merged company, PVR Inox Ltd, would command over 40% market share in terms of box office revenue. One of the near-term benefits would be on ad revenue and convenience fee. “Inox’s ad revenue per screen is at a 33% discount versus that of PVR as on FY20; we believe both entities getting merged will lead to better yields on advertising, wherein Inox will come on par with PVR and the combined entity may even command a further premium over medium term," said a report by Elara Securities (India). The brokerage further added, “In terms of convenience fee too, Inox derives a much lower convenience fee per screen (50% lower than PVR on a per screen basis), which too will be revised upwards. We believe there is a synergy benefit of Rs150 crore on Ebitda of Inox due to above two metrics (about Rs90 crore/60 crore benefit on ad/convenience fee respectively)." Even so, synergies on other parameters such as spend per head and average ticket prices is expected to be derived from a medium-to-long term perspective.

