Merry-making equities are ignoring downside risk from expensive valuations

A combination of positive factors is aiding sentiment among equity market investors. Last week, key Indian benchmark indices the Nifty and the Sensex soared to record highs, yet again. Among the cues fuelling this optimism is expectation that the approval of an effective vaccine is around the corner. However, there are challenges with respect to large-scale distribution of a vaccine, which the market is currently ignoring, analysts said.

Secondly, after the Reserve Bank of India’s latest policy decision, the wide-held view is that liquidity support is here to stay, at least for the near future. Worldwide global central banks continue to provide fiscal and stimulus spending to give ailing consumption demand a fillip. However, on the flipside this has led to ballooning sovereign debt which could weigh on the government's capacity to service it in absence of an economic turnaround.

Analysts caution that valuations of equities in India and worldwide, are expensive, as the market seems to have priced-in the best-case scenario.

“The biggest concern worldwide is the rich valuations at which equities are trading. Any delay in getting a proper vaccine and a stronger second wave could derail the expectation of a healthy recovery in CY21 and lead to de-rating in future. Any steep rise in inflation could be a big threat to global economies as it could lead to higher bond yields and de-rating of both bond and equity PE. It could also lead to a pullback of the fiscal spending program," analysts at Kotak Securities Ltd said in a report on 3 December.

Not just these, high-frequency data such as the latest Goods and Services Tax collection and Purchase Managers' Index readings indicate that recovery is happening. Further, the November automobile sales data showed that sales of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers were in line with Street expectations. Tractors continued to steam ahead, but commercial vehicle sales were in the slow lane.

On the corporate side, cement major and Pan-India focused Ultratech Cement Ltd, which is seen as a proxy for the sector's growth, announced fresh expansion. Ultratech'smanagement is upbeat on the sector's demand prospects and expects rural demand and government spending on infrastructure to boost cement sales volumes.

This wave of optimism is also rubbing-off on midcap and smallcap stocks and primary markets. For instance, the Burger King India Ltd recorded the second-most successful initial public offering of 2020 as investors subscribed to more than 157 times the number of shares on offer in a buoyant stock market.

Little wonder then that the MSCI India index is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 29 times. India is the most expensive bet among emerging and developed market peers. MSCI Asia-Ex Japan is trading at a PE multiple of 16 times and MSCI World index is trading at 20 times one-year forward PE.

In a report dated 3 December, Thomas Mathews, markets economist at Capital Economics Ltd has outlined five threats to their positive view of risky assets in 2021. One of them being a valuation bubble.

"Valuations of many risky assets are very high relative to historical levels. One market where there does appear to be a significant degree of investor exuberance, however, is in Chinese equities. While they owe a lot of their recent strength to the country’s very rapid economic recovery, it has also come through a sharp increase in valuations."

According to Matthew, over the time, the Chinese stock market has become much larger and more globally integrated, with mainland Chinese equities added to benchmark global indices and foreign participation in the market much higher than before. "Should it (correction) occur, another fall in Chinese equities would probably have greater global spillovers this time," he added.

