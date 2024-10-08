Markets
Metal companies' September quarter could be a mixed bag
Summary
- While ferrous metals struggle against price drops and increased imports, non-ferrous metals shine driven by higher prices. What does this mean for major players like Tata Steel, Nalco and Hindalco?
Metals companies are projected to report divergent performance for the three months ended September (Q2FY25) with ferrous metals seeing a significant drop in profits while non-ferrous metals gain sharply from firm prices.
