Metal cos’ sheen far from reviving

Thermal coal costs remain high, but the average price of coking coal in July so far has declined by 52% from the average seen in March, according to CoalMint. “Moderation in global coking coal prices should have a more pronounced effect on costs in Q3FY23. For aluminium companies, Chinese production and exports will remain key and determine spreads for companies excluding China," said Satyadeep Jain, an analyst at Ambit Capital. However, things are likely to worsen before starting to get better. “Earnings in Q2FY23 are likely to be worse than Q1FY23 for most steel companies, primarily because price declines should more than offset a moderation in coking coal consumption cost. Q2 is also a seasonally weak quarter, especially for long steel," Jain said.