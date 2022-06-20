Metal index weakens over demand concerns

Globally, too, prices of commodities have fallen. The aluminium price on the London Metal Exchange (LME) is down by more than 36% to $2477.25 per tonne as on 17 June from the April highs.The stringent lockdown in China due to re-emergence of covid cases has weighed more on demand than supply. “CRU estimates Chinese demand (for aluminium) to contract by 8.5% year-on-year in Q2CY22 against production growth of 2.1% year-on-year," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 17 June. The brokerage has cut earnings and target prices of shares of Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium Co, Vedanta, and Hindustan Zinc primarily because of lower metal prices. While lockdowns are easing in China, the recovery is patchy because of new covid cases. However, China has announced subsidies for the automotive industry. It has also announced other stimulus policies. As such, demand may rebound.

