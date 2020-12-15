Metal stocks rally may have more legs

China remains the largest consumer of commodities and demand is expected to grow there. Demand for steel in the world's second largest economy is likely to rise further in mid-low single digits during 2021, say analysts. Steel prices should continue their northward journey, they believe. The same is to be driven by stimulus and an increase in credit by the government. Steel utilisation is likely to remain at 90% through 2021, supporting prices and spreads, both in China and elsewhere in the region, say analysts at CLSA.