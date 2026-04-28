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Metals rally masks growth hurdles at Hindustan Zinc

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read28 Apr 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Silver production at 627 tonnes was lower year-on-year in FY26, missing the guidance of 705 tonnes.
Silver production at 627 tonnes was lower year-on-year in FY26, missing the guidance of 705 tonnes.(Pixabay)
Summary

While high silver and zinc prices drove record earnings for the March quarter, the miner faces a years-long production plateau and rising costs due to geopolitical tensions.

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Hindustan Zinc's robust March quarter (Q4FY26) performance, aided by the sharp rally in silver and zinc prices, masks an underlying vulnerability: its limited capacity for further production growth.

Hindustan Zinc's robust March quarter (Q4FY26) performance, aided by the sharp rally in silver and zinc prices, masks an underlying vulnerability: its limited capacity for further production growth.

Silver production at 627 tonnes was lower year-on-year in FY26, missing the guidance of 705 tonnes. FY27 guidance is 685 tonnes. Refined metals (zinc plus lead) production of 1.05 million tonnes (mt) in FY26 also missed guidance, and was lower year-on-year. While management has guided for production to reach 1.1 mt in FY27, this could be a tough task, given that output has stagnated around 1.03-1.05 mt over the past four years. A big jump in output is seen only after its 0.25 million-tonnes-per-annum (mtpa) expansion project is commissioned, which is expected by Q2FY29.

Silver production at 627 tonnes was lower year-on-year in FY26, missing the guidance of 705 tonnes. FY27 guidance is 685 tonnes. Refined metals (zinc plus lead) production of 1.05 million tonnes (mt) in FY26 also missed guidance, and was lower year-on-year. While management has guided for production to reach 1.1 mt in FY27, this could be a tough task, given that output has stagnated around 1.03-1.05 mt over the past four years. A big jump in output is seen only after its 0.25 million-tonnes-per-annum (mtpa) expansion project is commissioned, which is expected by Q2FY29.

Another worry for HZL is the rise in the cost of production (CoP) of zinc, hurt by the higher cost of explosives, chemicals and logistics as a result of the ongoing West Asia war. Management has guided for a CoP of $975-1,000 per tonne for FY27 (excluding royalties), which could hit margins. CoP dropped to an all-time-low of $903 a tonne in Q4FY26, and was $959 a tonne in FY26, led by soft coal prices, higher by-product realization, and better mined grades. HZL is also benefitting from the rising share of renewable energy in total energy consumption.

Also Read | Silver is roaring—and Hindustan Zinc is cashing in

Volume cap

For now, HZL investors are reaping a bonanza. Average silver realization grew 140% year-on-year to 2.3 lakh per kg in Q4FY26, buoyed by strong industrial demand and supply constraints. Zinc realization rose by 13% year-on-year in Q4, with strong demand led by sustained steel production and the global energy transition. Thus, HZL’s consolidated revenue increased by 49% to 13,544 crore in Q4, while Ebitda jumped 60% to about 7,700 crore. FY26 revenue and Ebitda growth were 20% and 27%, respectively.

Also Read | Hindustan Zinc needs timely expansions to refuel volume growth

Expecting firm prices, Nuvama Research has revised upwards its FY27-28 Ebitda estimates by 21% and 28%. “We are now factoring in London Metal Exchange (LME) zinc price of $3,100/3,000 per tonne in FY27E/28E and silver price of $75 per ounce in FY27E/28E each,” it said. For FY26, average zinc and silver prices were $2,970 per tonne and $53.1 per ounce. However, other brokerages such as JM Financial Institutional Securities have retained their earlier estimates.

Also Read | Mining tax: Tata Steel, HZL explore legal options following Supreme Court ruling

HZL stock is up about 28% from its year-to-date low of 487.20 on 23 March, led by a 15% increase in zinc prices at LME. With limited room for a volume increase, the trajectory of metal prices is key to the stock’s fortunes from here.

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Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketMetals rally masks growth hurdles at Hindustan Zinc

Metals rally masks growth hurdles at Hindustan Zinc

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read28 Apr 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Silver production at 627 tonnes was lower year-on-year in FY26, missing the guidance of 705 tonnes.
Silver production at 627 tonnes was lower year-on-year in FY26, missing the guidance of 705 tonnes.(Pixabay)
Summary

While high silver and zinc prices drove record earnings for the March quarter, the miner faces a years-long production plateau and rising costs due to geopolitical tensions.

Gift this article

Hindustan Zinc's robust March quarter (Q4FY26) performance, aided by the sharp rally in silver and zinc prices, masks an underlying vulnerability: its limited capacity for further production growth.

Hindustan Zinc's robust March quarter (Q4FY26) performance, aided by the sharp rally in silver and zinc prices, masks an underlying vulnerability: its limited capacity for further production growth.

Silver production at 627 tonnes was lower year-on-year in FY26, missing the guidance of 705 tonnes. FY27 guidance is 685 tonnes. Refined metals (zinc plus lead) production of 1.05 million tonnes (mt) in FY26 also missed guidance, and was lower year-on-year. While management has guided for production to reach 1.1 mt in FY27, this could be a tough task, given that output has stagnated around 1.03-1.05 mt over the past four years. A big jump in output is seen only after its 0.25 million-tonnes-per-annum (mtpa) expansion project is commissioned, which is expected by Q2FY29.

Silver production at 627 tonnes was lower year-on-year in FY26, missing the guidance of 705 tonnes. FY27 guidance is 685 tonnes. Refined metals (zinc plus lead) production of 1.05 million tonnes (mt) in FY26 also missed guidance, and was lower year-on-year. While management has guided for production to reach 1.1 mt in FY27, this could be a tough task, given that output has stagnated around 1.03-1.05 mt over the past four years. A big jump in output is seen only after its 0.25 million-tonnes-per-annum (mtpa) expansion project is commissioned, which is expected by Q2FY29.

Another worry for HZL is the rise in the cost of production (CoP) of zinc, hurt by the higher cost of explosives, chemicals and logistics as a result of the ongoing West Asia war. Management has guided for a CoP of $975-1,000 per tonne for FY27 (excluding royalties), which could hit margins. CoP dropped to an all-time-low of $903 a tonne in Q4FY26, and was $959 a tonne in FY26, led by soft coal prices, higher by-product realization, and better mined grades. HZL is also benefitting from the rising share of renewable energy in total energy consumption.

Also Read | Silver is roaring—and Hindustan Zinc is cashing in

Volume cap

For now, HZL investors are reaping a bonanza. Average silver realization grew 140% year-on-year to 2.3 lakh per kg in Q4FY26, buoyed by strong industrial demand and supply constraints. Zinc realization rose by 13% year-on-year in Q4, with strong demand led by sustained steel production and the global energy transition. Thus, HZL’s consolidated revenue increased by 49% to 13,544 crore in Q4, while Ebitda jumped 60% to about 7,700 crore. FY26 revenue and Ebitda growth were 20% and 27%, respectively.

Also Read | Hindustan Zinc needs timely expansions to refuel volume growth

Expecting firm prices, Nuvama Research has revised upwards its FY27-28 Ebitda estimates by 21% and 28%. “We are now factoring in London Metal Exchange (LME) zinc price of $3,100/3,000 per tonne in FY27E/28E and silver price of $75 per ounce in FY27E/28E each,” it said. For FY26, average zinc and silver prices were $2,970 per tonne and $53.1 per ounce. However, other brokerages such as JM Financial Institutional Securities have retained their earlier estimates.

Also Read | Mining tax: Tata Steel, HZL explore legal options following Supreme Court ruling

HZL stock is up about 28% from its year-to-date low of 487.20 on 23 March, led by a 15% increase in zinc prices at LME. With limited room for a volume increase, the trajectory of metal prices is key to the stock’s fortunes from here.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketMetals rally masks growth hurdles at Hindustan Zinc
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