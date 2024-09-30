Metro Brands is treading slowly on the growth track
Summary
- Analysts believe the worst is over for Metro Brands, and expect a rebound in H2FY25. Will its plans for new store openings and brand relaunches drive future growth?
Metro Brands Ltd’s shares are around ₹1,275 apiece, similar to the levels seen at the beginning of 2024. During this span, the Nifty 500 index has gained 25%. The footwear retailer is bearing the brunt of muted demand trends. Recall that lower number of auspicious dates for weddings and election-led disruptions had weighed on many retailers in the June quarter. Thus, Metro’s consolidated revenue growth fell 1% year-on-year in Q1FY25.