Metro Brands is treading slowly on the growth track

Metro Brands is projecting FY25 revenue growth at 12-15% as it expects demand to rebound in the second half of the year. Its long-term revenue growth goal is 15-18%. As on June-end, the company had 851 stores and it plans to launch 225 stores, excluding Fila, across brands over the next two years. Tier-1 and tier-2 cities and beyond would be a priority for Metro to meet demand in these emerging markets. “We expect Metro to return to double-digit profit before tax growth in FY25 and 18.6% Cagr over FY25-27," said the Prabhudas report dated 25 September.