Metro Brands stumbles in Q1. Can faster store rollout put it back on track?
Prolonged demand weakness and slower store additions have weighed on Metro Brands, which is now banking on faster rollout and premium brands to lift growth.
Metro Brands Ltd’s earnings estimates were downgraded after its June quarter (Q1FY26) results. Eid falling in March and early monsoon rains in key markets such as Gujarat and Maharashtra hurt volumes in physical channels, leading to an estimated 2-3% revenue impact. As a result, Q1 consolidated revenue grew 9% year-on-year on a low base to ₹628 crore, below estimates. In the previous two quarters, revenue growth was slightly above 10% each.