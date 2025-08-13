Metro Brands stumbles in Q1. Can faster store rollout put it back on track?

BIS-related supply chain disruptions prompted a cautious stance on Foot Locker expansion, but this is expected to normalize by the end of FY26. The company aims to open three Foot Locker outlets ahead of the festive season in Q3FY26, scale up New Era from Q2FY26, and launch Fila exclusive stores in H2FY26. Fila is expected to break even in FY27. Metro is also stepping up Walkway store additions—four were opened in Q1FY26—targeting the mass-market segment. Its portfolio also includes Metro, Mochi, and Crocs.