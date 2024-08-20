Metro Brands is losing its mojo, but its stock remains richly valued
Summary
- The stock is trading at a lofty 87 times FY25 earnings, which shows investors have high expectations. These aren’t in sync with reality, though.
Metro Brands Ltd continues to tread on shaky ground. The footwear retailer's June quarter (Q1FY25) results were once again full of challenges, with the company caught between aggressive expansion and weakening demand. Unsurprisingly, it's paring down its own expectations, cutting FY25 revenue growth guidance from 15-18% to 12-15%.