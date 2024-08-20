Metro Brands is losing its mojo, but its stock remains richly valued

A silver lining is the shift towards premium products, with 54% of sales now from products priced above ₹3,000, against 50% in the March quarter. Losses from both Fila and Proline have narrowed, and Metro is on track to complete the liquidation of excess Fila inventory by the end of September. Post-liquidation, Fila will be relaunched under the umbrella of the Metro and Mochi distribution network. While this has bolstered the gross margin, the overall picture is cloudy. Consolidated Ebitda fell about 3% year-on-year to ₹180 crore and margin contracted by 70 basis points due to higher manpower costs and operational inefficiencies.