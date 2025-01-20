Metro Brands had a decent Q3 but remains in the slow growth lane
Summary
- The footwear retailer’s consolidated revenue of ₹703 crore meant growth stood at 10.6%, much better than the 2% growth seen in H1FY25.
Metro Brands Ltd’s results for the quarter ending December (Q3FY25) showed a decent improvement on some counts. For instance, while revenue per square foot continued to drop year-on-year, the 1% decline was the slowest in the past seven quarters. The footwear retailer’s consolidated revenue of ₹703 crore meant growth stood at 10.6%, much better than the 2% growth seen in H1FY25. That’s because Q3 was marked by a recovery in sales due to the festive and wedding season after a dull H1FY25.