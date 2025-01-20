Metro Brands had a decent Q3 but remains in the slow growth lane

Upbeat on Q4 demand

Management expects demand conditions to be upbeat in Q4, helped by a good wedding season. Metro opened 56 net new stores during the nine months to December (9MFY25). The total number of stores at the end of December stood at 895. The company reckons net new store openings for FY25 will drop below its guidance of 100 stores. Even so, it is committed to achieving its overall target of 225 store openings on a combined basis over FY25 and FY26.