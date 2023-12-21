Markets
Metro Brands sprints ahead of peers, but premiumization is key
SummaryMetro caters to the premium portfolio in the footwear segment, where the consumers are less price sensitive. Products with price range above ₹3,001 contributed 48% to Metro’s revenue in the first half of FY24.
For most of the key listed footwear companies, 2023 may not be a walk to remember. Stock returns show varied movements, with Bata India Ltd and Relaxo Footwears Ltd shares down 1-2%. Campus Activewear Ltd is a laggard, having slumped by 31%.
