The pandemic has led to a spike in demand for diagnostics with the thrust on covid-19 testing. Testing requirements have surged and that has meant that companies such as Metropolis Healthcare Ltd have got an opportunity to grow exponentially. This has also made inorganic growth appealing.

Metropolis had announced a large acquisition of a leading pathology chain in South India to strengthen its leadership in southern India and grow the B2C (customer) business. The acquisition is likely to be completed over the next few months.

Shares of Metropolis have more than doubled in the past year, outperforming larger peer Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd. While the Metropolis stock has gained 109%, Dr Lal stock rose 96%.

View Full Image Catching pace

Apart from inorganic initiatives, the company plans to add 90 more labs and 1,800 collection centres in three years. Metropolis currently provides home collection in 65 cities, which it plans to increase to 100 cities by this year-end, doubling it by next year.

Metropolis has retained its approach of giving an omnichannel experience to customers by growing both online and offline options. The company reported a revenue growth of 41% in the March quarter, driven by growth in the non-covid business (up 21% year-on-year). Realization per patient (ex-covid) improved 10% to ₹925 with the growing contribution of specialised tests and home collection.

Notably, revenues per patient were much better than the roughly ₹733 clocked by Dr Lal PathLabs. Analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd pointed out in a note that non-covid volumes would improve in the coming quarters. The brokerage expects a 32% growth in FY22. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd by PharmEasy has added to the excitement among investors. As such, most diagnostic companies have seen their valuations increase with the rapid spread of the pandemic.

Investors need to watch out for progress in the non-covid segment. Analysts believe that on a sequential basis, patient visits to hospitals and pathologies for other ailments may show a reduction. That said, the drop won’t be as big as last year during the first wave of the pandemic. Post the sharp gains of the past year, Metropolis’s stock is trading at a premium. At 67 times FY22 estimates, the stock leaves little to falter on expectations.

