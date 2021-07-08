Metropolis has investors’ vote on ambitious expansion plans

Notably, revenues per patient were much better than the roughly ₹733 clocked by Dr Lal PathLabs. Analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd pointed out in a note that non-covid volumes would improve in the coming quarters. The brokerage expects a 32% growth in FY22. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd by PharmEasy has added to the excitement among investors. As such, most diagnostic companies have seen their valuations increase with the rapid spread of the pandemic.